PG&E (NYSE:PCG) -3.3% pre-market after saying it expects to raise $5.75B through stock and equity public offerings, together with ~$3.25B from private stock sales, to fund distributions under the company's emergence from Chapter 11.

The company expects the equity units to consist of a prepaid forward purchase contract to purchase common stock and an undivided beneficial interest in certain U.S. Treasury securities.

Once PG&E exits bankruptcy, investors, including Appaloosa, Third Point, Zimmer Partners and Fidelity Management, have agreed to purchase a total of $3.25B in PG&E common shares in a private placement.

Under the deal terms, the investors will pay up to $10.50 a share, depending on the price to be paid in an expected public offering of common stock; the price represents a 16% discount to Friday's closing price of $12.52.