The European Commission (EC) issues a supplement statement of objections related to its probe into a deal between Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and Cephalon aimed at delaying the former's market release of a generic version of the latter's sleep disorder med Provigil (modafinil).

The document "complements and clarifies the Commission's assessment" that the companies' agreement breached competition rules and takes account of recent case law.

The EC launched its inquiry in April 2011.

Teva acquired Cephalon for $6.8B in October 2011.