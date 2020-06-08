Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is on watch after Deutsche Bank downgrades the casino stock on a valuation call to a Hold rating from Buy after the strong YTD run.

DB points to valuation on Penn following the enthusiasm over the Barstool Sports acquisition and sees increased margin pressure in relation to peers.

Over the weekend, Penn was one of the targets in a bullish note from BofA on the sector. Overall, 10 out of 14 firms covering Penn are in the bull camp.