With shares more than doubling since a low in mid-March, Seaport Global initiates coverage on Boeing (NYSE:BA) with a recommendation of Buy. PT was set at $277, implying 35% upside from Friday's close.

Keeping its Buy rating on shares, Goldman Sachs raised its PT on the planemaker to $238 from $209. The stock blew through the prior target in premarket trading, advancing 8% to $221.65/share.

Forecasts are low for end-market and company fundamentals, according to Goldman analyst Noah Poponak, while positive "second derivative improvements" in air travel and a stabilization of the order book can boost shares.