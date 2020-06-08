Flower One Holdings (OTCQX:FLOOF) has converted more than 56% of November 2019 Debentures and 26% of March 2019 Debentures to equity, reducing the corporate debt by C$26.6M.

Ken Villazor, President and CEO of Flower One said "We believe these conversions also signals the confidence our investors have shown in Flower One's demonstrated ability to execute against our differentiated long-term growth strategy. Since our initial harvest in August 2019, our greenhouse has yielded industry-leading metrics in both cultivation and extraction, and we continue to excel in the brand partnership and production manufacturing verticals."