Alaska Air +7% after BofA bump
Jun. 08, 2020 7:37 AM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)ALKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America upgrades Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to a Buy rating from Neutral.
- "ALK is an exceptionally well-run airline, in our view, with strong free cash flow generation and an improving balance sheet. ALK is also returning to its low cost roots with solid cost controls, which should help the company in a recovery. Further, we believe ALK is well positioned for a recovery in airline demand as we expect domestic travel and leisure travel to recover first."
- BofA sets a $53 price objective on ALK, which works out to 5X the 2021 EBITDAR estimate.
- Shares of Alaska Air are up 7.09% premarket to $45.75.