Odeon starts KeyCorp coverage bullish on its investment bank unit
Jun. 08, 2020 7:38 AM ETKeyCorp (KEY)KEYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- KeyCorp gains 2.6% in premarket trading after Odeon Capital's Dick Bove initiates coverage of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) with a Buy recommendation on the thesis that its midwestern investment bank, McDonald & Co., is likely benefiting from the strength in corporate financings in Q2.
- "Additionally, it appears that the bank has benefited from the government programs initiated by both the Federal Reserve, and the Congress and Administration," Bove writes.
- "Loan losses may be more controlled at the firm given its strong relationship with commercial companies and its low penetration of the consumer markets."
- Sets price target at $16.10; implies 11% upside potential.
- Bove comes in more bullish than the Neutral Quant rating and sell-side average rating of Neutral.