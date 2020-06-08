Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCPK:BVNKF) announces topline results from a Phase 1 study evaluating MVA-BN WEV, a prophylactic vaccine candidate against three equine encephalitis viruses, in 45 healthy adult volunteers.

The vaccine was well-tolerated with neutralizing antibody responses observed across all dose groups. Peak levels were reached after the second vaccination.

The most common adverse event was injection site pain.

The company is in the process of securing additional funding to advance development.

Last year there were 38 cases in the U.S. that resulted in 15 fatalities. There are usually ~seven cases each year in America, most in the Northeast where mosquitoes have been found to be the vector.