Wells Fargo lifts its price target on Overweight-rated Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) on its expectation that e-commerce tailwinds will pick up.

The firm points to strong e-commerce data points from an array of omnichannel retailers, with many noting either continued strength or accelerating growth in the e-commerce channel in April-May, despite brick-and-mortar stores beginning to reopen across much of the country.

WF lifts its PT on Chewy to $55 vs. the average sell-side PT of $42.83.