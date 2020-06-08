Baird upgrades NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from Neutral to Outperform, citing the cut costs and net customer count improvements since selling the enterprise security business to Broadcom.

Analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver notes the two consecutive quarters of net customer growth, which followed the loss of 1.1M customers over two years.

The analyst says the early "signs of success in customer count suggest there has been demand for consumer security solutions that the old Symantec was simply not invested in capturing."

Ruykhaver sees the potential for improved growth due to the "strong financial model" and a "renewed focus on marketing spend.

Baird raises its NLOK target by a dollar to $25.