PPG says it has initiated restructuring actions including a "voluntary separation program" to reduce its global cost structure by $160M-$170M in annual pretax cost savings.

The company says it will record a restructuring charge of $160M-$180M pre-tax, with nearly all of it related to employee severance.

"Given the broad economic impact relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recovery timeline in a few end-use markets, we are taking decisive action to further adjust our cost base," CEO Michael McGarry says.

PPG also says May sales volumes fell less than 30% vs. the prior-year month after April's 35% decline, which it says were "modestly" better than originally expected.