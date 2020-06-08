AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) announces positive preliminary data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating BTK inhibitor Calquence (acalabrutinib) in 19 hospitalized severely ill COVID-19 patients. The results were recently published in Science Immunology.

11 patients were receiving supplemental oxygen and eight were on mechanical ventilation. All had increasing oxygen requirements at baseline.

Over a 10-14-day treatment period, oxygenation improved in the majority of patients with no discernable toxicity. Measures of inflammation normalized rapidly, including lymphopenia (low levels of a type of white blood cell called lymphocytes). 72.7% (n=8/11) of patients in the supplemental oxygen cohort were discharged on room air. 50% (n=4/8) of patients in the mechanical ventilation group were successfully extubated (breathing tube removed) and 25% (n=2/8) were discharged on room air.

Phase 2 studies are in process.