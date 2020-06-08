BP +3% pre-market after CEO Bernard Looney says the company has started the process of cutting its global workforce of ~70K by 10K.

BP says the majority of the cuts will occur this year; "roles affected will be office-based, not front-line operational roles... changes are expected to significantly impact senior levels," including a one-third reduction in group leaders, which currently total ~400.

"It was always part of the plan to make BP a leaner, faster-moving and lower carbon company," Looney says. “"he broader economic picture and our own financial position just reaffirm the need to reinvent BP."

The cuts follow a 25% reduction in 2020 spending announced in April as COVID-19 caused plunging demand for oil.