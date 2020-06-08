Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) has received an order for two microturbine skid packages from a leading oil and gas producer in Oman.

The company had announced its intentions to expand its business into the Middle East several years ago and previously delivered successful projects in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and the UAE.

With recovering oil prices and the move towards reduced gas flaring, Capstone expects demand will continue and should provide a positive backdrop for its low emission microturbine solutions.