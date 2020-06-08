Bank of America upgrades JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) to a Neutral rating from Underperform as it calls the airline stock a pure play on recovering leisure, seen as a better bet than business travel to snap back. Per the chart below, JetBlue's share price bounceback stands in the middle of the airline sector.

The firm says its $15 price objective on JBLU is based on ~5.5X 2021 EBITDAR estimate.

"Our target multiple is at a discount to JBLU's historical average (6.7x), which we believe is reasonable given uncertainty around 2021 earnings and the recovery in airline demand, the potential to take government funds, and expected competition on its key Boston routes once the outbreak subsides."