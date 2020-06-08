Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) inks an agreement for the issuance and sale of 1,747,704 common shares, at a purchase price of $4.5145/share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market, for expected gross proceeds of ~$7.89M.

Concurrently in a private placement, the Company will also issue warrants to purchase up to 873,852 common shares.

The five and one-half years warrants have an exercise price of $5.18/share.

Net proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is June 10.