Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) inks an agreement for the issuance and sale of 1,747,704 common shares, at a purchase price of $4.5145/share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market, for expected gross proceeds of ~$7.89M.
Concurrently in a private placement, the Company will also issue warrants to purchase up to 873,852 common shares.
The five and one-half years warrants have an exercise price of $5.18/share.
Net proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Closing date is June 10.
Shares are down 12% premarket.