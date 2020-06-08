Thinly traded micro cap Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) rockets 292% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its announcement that it has completed a meeting with the FDA during which there was "strong alignment" between its planned development strategy for ENOB-HV-01 and comments from agency reviewers.

It plans to file an IND next year.

The company says ENOB-HV-01 is a novel approach to autologous stem cell transplantation that may be able to cure HIV via increasing engraftment of gene-modified cells that are resistant to HIV infection.