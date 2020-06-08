"I’ve been humbled many times in my career, and I’m sure I’ll be many times in the future," Stan Druckenmiller tells CNBC. "And the last three weeks certainly fits that category."

Druckenmiller one month ago called the risk-reward in the stock market as bad as he's ever seen. At the time, he felt the pandemic had broken the back of a credit bubble, and that the unwinding of all the leverage would take years. The S&P 500 has since rallied another 11%

Where he got things wrong? First, Druckenmiller said he underestimated "how many red lines and how far the Fed would go." Second, he failed to anticipate the "excitement of reopening," and the effect it would have on some of the hardest-hit names.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) remain among his largest holdings, but growth stocks in general have the lowest weighting in his portfolio in six or seven years.

Mr. Market humbles Stan Druckenmiller