Oppenheimer hikes Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) up to an Outperform rating from Perform.

Analyst Christopher Glynn and team: "We believe AYI's recently established supply agreement for Ushio America's germicidal/disinfectant UV module/excimer lamp (Ushio's Care222 far-UVC; exclusive to AYI in North America) with patented filtering technology (to safely limit harmful UV) affords a truly promising value proposition. We were warming to AYI ahead of this development, noting AYI about neutral net debt, valuation at floor of EV/EBITDA range for our coverage, and COVID-19-driven demand gap expediting a floor vs. recent leaky demand run rates from moderating installed base conversion to LED (from the more elevated levels of FY16–17; AYI delivered 11% organic CAGR FY13–17)."

The firm assigns a price target of $135 (17X the 2021 EPS estimate).