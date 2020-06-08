Bank of America Securities analyst Ebrahim H. Poonawala upgraded BankUnited (NYSE:BKU), First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), and TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) to Buy from Neutral.

TCF gains 4.4% in premarket trading.

"An improved macro-economic outlook on the back of a re-opening of the U.S. economy combined with rising interest rates have significantly diminished the worst case scenario for the banks, in our view," he writes.

The "interest rate backdrop looks a lot more constructive vs. fears surrounding negative interest rates as recently as last month," he adds.

Sees TCF's business mix "well suited to outperform in a period of sustained economic recovery including its exposure to specialized lending verticals."

Reiterates Buy ratings on SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB), East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP), First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB), Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB), and Syonvus Financial (NYSE:SNV).