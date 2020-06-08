Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) names Joseph M. Otting, former Comptroller of the Currency, to its board.

Otting served as Comptroller of the Currency from November 2017 to May 29, 2020. From January-April of 2020, he also served as acting director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Before his government stint, he was president of CIT Bank and Co-president of CIT group in the latter part of 2015 and was president and CEO of OneWest Bank from 2010 until 2015.