Wells Fargo drops both PVH (NYSE:PVH) and G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) to Equalweight ratings after having them slotted at Overweight.

"While recent retail re-opening data points have generally been upbeat, on the flip side of things we have continued to hear very downbeat forward commentary on the US wholesale channel (Fall/Winter order books down materially, with headwinds potentially persisting into ’21)," warns WF.

The firm expects the majority of the retail liquidation process to be completed by the end of Q2, which will then turn and eyes are on the wholesale channel.

PVH vs. GIII:

PVH is assigned a price target of $64 (+2.0% from Friday's close) by Wells and G-III Apparel is tagged with a price target of $17 (+1.8% from Friday's close).