Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) receives subscriptions for 21.1M shares accompanied by estimated payments and additional subscriptions of 5.63M shares by notice of guaranteed delivery.

Transferable rights offering expired on June 5, 2020 at 5:00 PM ET.

Primary subscription rate is estimated to be ~88%.

The company cannot provide assurance that it will receive payments for the 5.63M shares subscribed for by notice of guaranteed delivery on or before 5:00 PM ET on June 9, 2020, and, as a result, the number of shares subscribed for could be less and the primary subscription participation rate may be subject to change.

The exact number of shares subscribed for will be determined on or around June 10; it won't issue more than 12,912,453 shares.