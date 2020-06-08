Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi suggests that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) purchase the search engine for about $1B to gain lucrative ad money and put pressure on Google (GOOG,GOOGL).

In a research note, Sacconaghi notes that Google could break ties with Apple rather than pay the $7-8B per year to be the default search engine for iOS.

The analyst thinks Google has stayed with Apple to keep Microsoft from stepping into the vacated deal. Google would also have to walk away from the roughly $15B in profits it gets from iOS.

The purchase of DuckDuckGo, the fourth most popular U.S. search engine, would give Apple more leverage and cost less than a week's cash flow.

Benrstein maintains an Outperform rating on Apple.