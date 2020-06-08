Ericsson China assets to be written down

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC -0.5%) would write down its China pre-commercial product inventory leading to a $109M dent in its Q2 results. Also, margins are estimated to be negative due to higher initial costs of new products introduction.
  • The company's 5G business is seen having strong profitability as its market share remains significant by winning 5G contracts with all three major operators.
  • With unchanged financial targets for 2020 and 2022, the deployment of 5G in China is estimated to contribute positively to ERIC gross and operating income from second half 2020.
  • Press Release
