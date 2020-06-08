Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) -1.5% pre-market after Bank of America downgrades shares by two notches to Underperform from Buy with a $12 price target, cut from $16, citing its exposure to the aerospace market.

"Aerospace demand weakness is not fully priced in" given the stock's recent rally, says BofA analyst Timna Tanners.

Allegheny Tech had "repositioned to focus more on aerospace," but it occurred "just in time for expected peak demand that now is instead a trough."

ATI's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.