Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) announces 28-day data from an open-label study testing mavrilimumab in 13 hospitalized severely ill COVID-19 patients with pneumonia and hyperinflammation who received a single IV dose of 6 mg/kg of the granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor receptor alpha (GM-CSFRα) inhibitor. The results were virtually presented at EULAR.

After 28 days of follow-up the mortality rate was 0% compared to 27% (n=7/26) in a control group (26 non-mechanically ventilated patients with similar baseline characteristics).

8% (n=1/13) of patients in the mavrilimumab group progressed to mechanical ventilation versus 35% (n=9/26) in the control group

100% (n=13/13) of patients in the mavrilimumab group achieved the clinical improvement endpoint compared to 65% (n=17/26) in the control group.

A Phase 2/3 study is next up.