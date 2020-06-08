Applied DNA up 9% on advancement of COVID-19 vaccine candidates
Jun. 08, 2020 9:11 AM ETApplied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN)APDNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is up 9% premarket on the heels of an announcement related to the development of linear-DNA form of COVID-19 vaccine candidates with development partner Takis Biotech.
- The results of linear-DNA dose-response trials are expected in this month.
- The company says it expects the data to be consistent with positive results from earlier animal studies that showed the production of neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 after the first injection.