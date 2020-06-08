Applied DNA up 9% on advancement of COVID-19 vaccine candidates

  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is up 9% premarket on the heels of an announcement related to the development of linear-DNA form of COVID-19 vaccine candidates with development partner Takis Biotech.
  • The results of linear-DNA dose-response trials are expected in this month.
  • The company says it expects the data to be consistent with positive results from earlier animal studies that showed the production of neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 after the first injection.
