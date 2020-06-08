Black Knight sees signs that the national homeowner delinquency rate is likely to rise.

Only 22% of homeowners in forbearance as of May 26 made their May payments; that's down from 46% of those in forbearance as of April 30 who made their April payments.

"With expanded unemployment benefits set to end on July 31, it remains to be seen what impact that may have on both forbearance requests and overall delinquencies," said Black Knight Data & Analytics President Ben Graboske.

Of the 4.76M homeowners in active forbearance as of May 26, almost half a million (or 9% of those in forbearance) hold less than 10% equity in their homes, which is typically enough to cover costs of selling the property, if need be, with an additional 1% currently underwater on their mortgages, Black Knight says.

Almost 80% of those in forbearance have 20% or more equity, which gives homeowners, servicers and regulators more options to avoid foreclosure and default-related losses.

Combined loan-to-value ratios among FHA/VA loans in forbearance are much higher, with nearly 20% holding 10% or less equity in their homes; that, along with higher forbearance rates, indicates a greater degree of risk among FHA/VA loans.

