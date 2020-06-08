Calling Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) the "best global play" coming from the coronavirus pandemic, RBC raises its price target from $2,700 to $3,300.

Analyst Mark Mahaney cites the firm's annual U.S. Online Shopping Survey, which had questions focusing on both Amazon and the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey results showed online retail as the "structural winner" from the pandemic with Amazon out front as the market leader.

Mahaney: "Most importantly, Prime penetration surged to 67% vs. 59% in 2019--we see Amazon rapidly approaching 200MM Prime subs worldwide, upfrom 150MM in January."

RBC maintains an Outperform rating on Amazon, which has a Very Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.