Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO +11.5% ) entered its second phase of shortlisting and visiting five proposed states from the initial review of seven for its U.S. based assembly facility and engineering technical center. A final call is expected by end of 2020.

It had entered in an engagement with BDO USA's site selection & business incentives practice for the ongoing search of a site which could employ up to 250 people, reduce/eliminate tariffs and leverage on logistical efficiencies.

New operations at the facility is targeted to meet the rising demand for SOLO EVs across U.S. whereby EVs are forecasted to exceed more than 30% of all passenger vehicles by 2040.

