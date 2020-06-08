Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) is on watch after the company says it plans to hire 25K employees as part of its re-opening plan and lands an upgrade from KeyBanc.

KeyBanc moves to an Overweight rating from Sector Weight.

KeyBanc's bullish thesis: "Despite heavy exposure (~60% of sales) to a disadvantaged daypart (breakfast), we believe Dunkin has executed well during the pandemic—providing franchisee assistance while leveraging its off-premise/digital capabilities to stabilize trends. These efforts should drive momentum in the short term as key markets reopen and over the medium term with the help of national advertising, value, and digital loyalty. DNKN currently trades at a ~3x P/E turn discount to its peers group, which should correct over time as the Company restores its growth algorithm."