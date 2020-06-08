ADT (ADT +1.3% ) via ADT Commercial is joining forces with Dollar Tree (DLTR +0.0% ) to provide comprehensive and innovative security solutions and monitoring services at the majority of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar locations across the U.S.

The agreement includes equipment and service enhancements, and 24x7 remote support from ADT.

“Our goal is to provide custom, innovative, integrated solutions to meet Dollar Tree’s unique needs. With this partnership, we’re helping to shape the future of retail security and look forward to working with Dollar Tree to make that future a reality,” said Dan Bresingham, Executive Vice President, Commercial, of ADT.