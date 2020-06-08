On the heels of the weekend report that Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) were in touch about a possible merger, CNBC's Faber says that there is nothing going on at the moment.

The prior report did indicate that formal talks weren't yet underway and that advisers and others were being informally included in the process.

Faber does acknowledge that "there may have been a conversation" at one point, but points out AstraZeneca, as U.K. company would have been required to disclose that anything was going on if it in fact were in process of a deal, per the takeover panel regulations.

There's no overlap in product portfolios, Faber points out, but acknowledges that Gilead is notable in that it has one of the more promising treatments for Covid-19.

Gilead shares were indicated to open much higher, but has now come in, up 1.5% in early trading.