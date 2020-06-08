OraSure Technologies (OSUR +0.7% ) announces that Phosphorus Diagnostics was granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA allowing individuals to self-collect saliva specimens with company's Oragene Dx (OGD-510) collection kit for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 using the Phosphorus COVID-19 RT-qPCR test.

The Phosphorus COVID-19 RT-qPCR test detects nucleic acid in the saliva of individuals who are suspected of COVID-19 infection.

This is the third EUA for SARS-CoV-2 testing that utilizes OraSure unit DNA Genotek's collection device and the first fully at-home collection solution.