Zillow is higher out of the open (Z +6.3% , ZG +5.9% ) after Needham upgraded shares to Buy from Hold.

"Late? We've been called worse," the firm says, noting things have changed in the pandemic that merited a fresh look at the company: Americans are more willing to consider a real estate agent off the Internet, and the crisis is driving consolidation among agents.

Among positive reasons for the upgrade, it notes that the pandemic's real-estate effects carry "underappreciated longer-term benefits" for the company; there's a secular de-urbanization thesis that has "yet to show itself"; Flex will be additive to growth; and Homes growth is likely to re-ramp amid improving unit economics.

The firm combines an IMT multiple with about $10/share for Homes/Mortgage to arrive at an $80 price target for Z, implying 27% further upside from today's gains so far.