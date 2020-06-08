Chinese iron ore futures surge as much as 7.5% on increasing supply concerns, after major iron ore supplier Brazil shut down a Vale (VALE +0.8% ) mining complex because 188 workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

A Brazilian labor court issued an order to halt mining at the Itabira complex until a final ruling or until Vale satisfies inspectors on virus ontrol measures.

The most-traded September contract for iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped as much as 7.6% to 798 yuan/metric ton ($112.74) before settling +5.5% at 783/mt.

Vale nevertheless reaffirms its iron ore production guidance and keeps its monthly forecast for Itabira at 2.7M mt for the coming months.

But if the closure is sustained, iron ore supply disruptions could be larger than last year after the tailings dam disaster, says Tianfeng Futures analyst Wu Shiping.

Other relevant tickers include RIO, BHP, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY