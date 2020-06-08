Roku (ROKU +1.4% ) is launching a shopper data program to improve TV advertising for consumer packaged goods.

Kroger is joining as a launch partner, with its Kroger Precision Marketing joining in to help build targeting and attribution tools for streaming television.

That will get marketers access to Kroger data science to pursue targeting and closed-loop attribution for streamed content. Roku will also apply the power of its system, using its tools to measure the effectiveness of linear TV.

KPM has data from 60M households across nearly 2,800 Kroger stores; Roku has 39.8M active accounts as of Q1, and 13.2B hours streamed during the quarter.