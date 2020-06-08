Airbnb sees demand surge

Airbnb's (AIRB) U.S. bookings increased Y/Y during the period between May 17 and June 3, showing the first signs of growth since the coronavirus pandemic hit the industry in March.

The company and peers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) are reporting a jump in domestic vacation rentals as people venture out of quarantine.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky says the company isn't "ruling out going public this year," but Airbnb also isn't committing to that IPO schedule.

Earlier this year, Chesky said he expects Airbnb's 2020 revenue to be half of last year's sales.

Airbnb recently cut 25% of its staff, which came a month after a new $1B debt deal and securing a $1B loan.