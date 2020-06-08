Nielsen (NLSN +4.9% ) has an agreement with political agency National Media to use its Nielsen Voter Ratings for local TV measurement.

National Media currently subscribers to Nielsen's national and local TV ratings as well as Nielsen Scarborough; it's adding Voter Ratings to understand delivery of program audiences to voters and to get local cross-media planning capabilities for campaigns.

National Media also recently licensed audio data within Local Nielsen Media Impact, the company says.

Nielsen in January launched an enhanced cross-platform version of Voter Ratings, expanding it to 208 markets.