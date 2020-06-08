Vedanta (VEDL -0.9% ) reported Q4 net loss of ₹125.2B, against profit of ₹26.2B last year quarter, impacted by exceptional loss of ₹171.3B due to impairment of assets at oil & gas, copper and iron ore business.

Revenue declined 16% Y/Y to ₹195.1B, due to lower commodity prices further impacted by COVID-19,

Lower volumes at zinc, oil & gas, steel business and lower power sales at TSPL, was partially offset by higher volume at aluminium and iron ore business, and rupee depreciation.

EBITDA was 23% to ₹48.4B, margin compressed to 28% from 31%.

Vedanta had cash and liquid investments of ₹379.1B at the end of the period, with net debt of ₹212.7B.

Previously: Vedanta reports Q4 results (June 8)