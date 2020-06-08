Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT +3.6% ) announces positive data from a follow-on study to its Phase 3 PALISADE trial of peanut allergy product Palforzia [peanut (Arachis hypogaea) allergen powder-dnfp].

At year 2, patients dosed daily showed ongoing immunomodulation and higher rates of desensitization that increased over time compared to non-daily-dosed patients while experiencing lower rates of adverse events. 80% of these patients who underwent a food challenge demonstrated desensitization to 2,000 mg of peanut protein (~14 kernels), higher than the non-daily group.

The FDA approved Palforzia in January.