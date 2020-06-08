"Governments and businesses across the globe are hard at work developing new processes to ensure public health and safety from COVID-19, including the use of radiometric thermal imaging cameras as part of a comprehensive frontline screening program," said FLIR (FLIR +1.0% ) CEO Jim Cannon.

"Now with FLIR Screen-EST software, those organizations can increase the speed and accuracy of frontline screening when using FLIR’s thermal cameras."

The software provides automatic measurement tools that perform elevated skin temperature screenings of individuals in two seconds or less at entries, checkpoints, and other high-traffic areas while maintaining recommended social distancing guidelines.