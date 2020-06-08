JPMorgan takes its rating on Michaels (MIK +39.6% ) up to Overweight and adds it to the firm's U.S. Equity Analyst Focust List.

"Given increased optimism around the pace of economic recovery and a wide divide in valuation of haves (essential retailers) and have nots (value/justreopening/levered names), we looked at our universe for upgrade opportunities and believe MIK represents the best upside potential at current prices," updates analyst Christopher Horvers

Horvers expects valuation re-rating for Michaels on 2021 EPS due to the path to positive comps over the next four quarters, new management and improving margin performance into 2021. As the chart below shows, Michaels has already passed the S&P Retail ETF in its recovery action.

JP assigns a price target of $13 to Michaels, repping more than 60% upside from the current level.