Stocks rise as investors bet rally has more room to run

Stocks extend last gains from Friday's surprise payrolls gain, as investors continue to focus on the broad reopening of the economy; Dow +0.9% , S&P 500 +0.4% , Nasdaq flat.

The dollar continues to weaken, which also could be adding to the upside momentum in stocks.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% , Germany's DAX +0.1% and France's CAC -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.4% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2% .

In the U.S., stocks tied to the reopening of the economy, such as airlines, retailers and cruise lines again are the leading gainers.

"The excitement of reopening is allowing a lot of these companies that have been casualties of COVID to come back and come back in force," Stanley Druckenmiller told CNBC, saying he's been "humbled" by the market's ally.

WTI crude oil -1.5% to $38.94/bbl after OPEC+ agreed to a one-month extension of crude production cuts but Saudi Arabia said it would discontinue their additional cuts after June.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the 10-year yield down 2 bps to 0.89%.