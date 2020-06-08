International Education Group (ONE +1.0% ) announced that a large number of its offline centers have reopened following their temporary closure due to COVID-19 outbreak.

As of June 5, 2020, 150 VIP learning centers, 34 HappyMath learning centers, and 8 FasTrack English learning centers reopened and began offline classes in key cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Chengdu, Changzhou, Wuxi, etc.

The Company expects the number to further increase in following weeks.

Schools for all ages in 25 provinces in China reopened as of June 2, 2020 with plans for the remaining provinces expected to be released in the near-term.