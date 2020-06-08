Halo Labs (OTCQX:AGEEF +10.0% ), Hush branded products have been growing in California with vape cartridges recording unaudited wholesale sales of $298K in April while May 2020 wholesale Hush branded products sales were $417K.

With high prices, well-established black market and lack of retail stores, cannabis sales for California state licensed retailers and delivery services were down 9% M/M in April 2020 and up 4% Y/Y.

Halo foresees growth rate to continue with more stores and launching new gummy varieties with multiple flavors and infused pre-rolls before the end of Q3. Halo has its presence in 75 of ~600 dispensaries across California providing more room for growth.

Andreas Met, COO and Co-Founder commented, "We are thrilled at the progress made expanding our California sales team from two to eight individuals in the last six weeks. We hope that Hush will be on of the top cannabis brands in California sales-wise by the end of August".

Press Release