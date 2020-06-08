Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH +4.8% ) announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued a Notice of Allowance for US Patent Application Number: 15/528,317 related to "13-Cis-RAMBA Retinamides that Degrade MNKs for Treating Cancer".

The Notice of Allowance concludes the substantive examination of patent application and will result in the issuance of a US patent after remaining administrative processes are completed.

"We are pleased to receive allowance of additional claims from the USPTO, which marks a critical step in bolstering our intellectual property portfolio protecting novel therapeutics designed to target dermatological disorders," stated Mr. Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "This patent regarding several methods will be critical as we move compounds to treat in vivo anti-cancer activity and in vitro for treating dermatology conditions forward."