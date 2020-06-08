Cinedigm (CIDM +4.0% ) announced the launched CONtv Anime, a new 24/7 linear and AVOD network dedicated to streaming Japanese Anime films & series.

The new linear channel begins streaming today across CONtv’s widespread footprint of more than 120M connected devices and platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, iOS Android, Vizio, and many more.

Additionally, Cinedigm to rebrand and transition the programming of Viewster, into CONtv Anime, providing an additional footprint of more than 175M connected televisions and devices globally.

“According to the Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation, the global market for Anime exceeds more than $19B dollars annually, and as evidenced by the popularity of the genre on top SVOD platforms like Netflix and HBOmax, Anime has gone mainstream,” said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Networks.