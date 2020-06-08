JPMorgan says it prefers Mattel (MAT +3.0% ) over Hasbro (HAS +2.0% ) in the toy sector.

The firm points to the eOne overhang at Hasbro and a tougher holiday lap tougher because of Frozen 2 and Star Wars. Meanwhile, Mattel's turnaround is seen being still in motion.

"We believe MAT’s several marketing and merchandising initiatives should aid topline trends in the back half with expected demand normalization as lockdowns expire, which induced strength in games and puzzles where MAT under-indexes," notes analyst Christopher Horvers and team.

Mattel is rated at Overweight at JP and Hasbro is rated at Neutral.